Fundraiser nearing $20k goal for man killed in Mount Uniacke crash

MOUNT UNIACKE: A GoFundMe fundraiser in support of the family of the man killed Tuesday night June 22 on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke is nearly at its $20,000 goal–just a bit over 24 hours after being started.

Mark Macdonald was killed in a motorcycle accident on Highway 1, East Hants RCMP said. Police say they were notified June 22 at approximately 9:30 p.m., of the collision, which shutdown Highway 1 for a short time as police investigated.

RCMP, EHS, and Uniacke & District Fire and Tanker 11 from Sackville responded to the scene.

Police say the driver of a motorcycle had been thrown from it while travelling east on Highway 1.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

He succumbed to his injuries a short time later and has since passed away.

Nearby residents heard the crash and raced to the scene to help as did passing motorists. They tried to help the man out as best they could for some time until emergency responders arrived and took over, one witness said.

According to the GoFundMe post, MacDonald was very dedicated to his children. Everything he did was for them and with them and they will miss him very much.

“His friends and family are also struggling with the loss today it is hard to understand why these things happen,” the post said. “Shanna is an at home mother and she is going to be taking on some very heavy expenses in the next little while.”

