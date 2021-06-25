Blackburn sad to hear news of Ivy Meadows’ closure set for 2023

BEAVER BANK: The councillor for Beaver Bank is saddened to hear news that a Continuing Care facility in the community she represents will close in two years.

On June 21, Rosecrest Communities announced to staff, residents, families, and key stakeholders of Ivy Meadows Continuing Care facility in Beaver Bank, that it will not be renewing its contract to provide licensed long term care beds when it expires on Nov. 30, 2023.

The announcement does not impact operations at its other facilities in Lower Sackville or in Enfield.

In a release, Rosecrest said the geographic location of Ivy Meadows in Beaver Bank has resulted in significant staffing challenges over many years that have become insurmountable.

“There is no plan for any other organization to take over the running of the facility and currently no identified plans for the property beyond Nov. 30, 2023,” said the release.

Blackburn, the HRM representative for Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank, said Ivy Meadows provided much needed support for seniors and families of Beaver Bank.

“Although there doesn’t appear to be an opportunity at this time for another company to take on the operation, I hope this is something considered before 2023,” she said. “Being able to age in our community is so important, especially in our rural areas.”

She called on the province to do more.

“These long-term care beds are vital, and I call on the province to do everything in their power to save them,” said Blackburn.

Tracy Tulloch, communications for Rosecrest, said they were saddened to make the announcement because Beaver Bank is a lovely community.

When asked if the decision was based on the reduction of transit services in the community with the bus now turning around at the BBKCC, she said issues began before the changes.

“The transit changes were not a determining factor as we were challenged by staffing issues before that came about,” said Tulloch.

She said in terms of the residents, NSHA’s Continuing Care department will be working with every family to ensure a transition to another Long-Term Care facility can be made that works for their situation.

Michele Lowe, with the Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association (NSNHA), captured the situation well with her comments she provided to HalifaxToday.ca/NEWS 95.7.

“Over the past five years, we have been advocating for better investment in recruitment strategies including higher wages to reflect the value and hard work that long-term care staff bring to the healthcare system in Nova Scotia,” she said. “This issue is not going away.”

Tulloch said some employment opportunities may become available at their other two locations and any impacted Ivy employees will have the chance to apply for those.

“Of course, our focus at this time is providing the best care for our residents as we have endeavoured to do in our over 50-year history in the Beaver Bank community,” said Tulloch. “We are grateful to our staff for continuing to do this in light of the news of the decommissioning of Ivy over the next two years.”

In a release, Rosecrest and the Stevens Group will endeavour to create something better out of its Beaver Bank assets.

Through the decommissioning time period, Rosecrest intends to work with NSHA’s Continuing Care department to accommodate affected residents to find appropriate placement options for them.