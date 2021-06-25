NSE provides answers to questions we had on Grand Lake water issue

GRAND LAKE: On June 17, the province held Cabinet outs with Ministers and the Premier. The Laker News was on the call as we had hoped to ask questions to Environment Minister Keith Irving; Education Minister Derek Mombourquette; and Premier Iain Rankin.

After 90 minutes (and several Cabinet Ministers answering questions from Halifax-area media) all three we wanted to speak to had gone, and we did not get a chance to ask any questions.

With that happening, we sent the following questions to N.S. Environment and Climate Change spokeswoman Tracy Barron for answers.

Here are the emailed answers back:

Q: Oakfield and Laurie Park are both pretty popular spots for people to go picnic and take a dip in the lake? What does this advisory leave them? Will the beaches be even usable this summer for people to swim in?

NSE: The beaches are currently barricaded, and Lands and Forestry will be putting up signage. Swimmers and boaters will now have access to the lake, but with signage posted informing park visitors of the risks associated with water quality issues.

Lands and Forestry can provide more information on their plans in this regard.

Q: Will the province commit to do regular water testing around Grand Lake, as residents are asking the province to do especially after the recent blue-green algae situation?

NSE: Regular sampling is not sufficient to rescind advisories due to the unpredictability of blue-green algae blooms.

We issue blue-green algae advisories so recreational users can make informed decisions and be more aware of the presence of blooms, which pose the highest risk.

Q: What about Shubie River? People draw water from there and use it recreationally. What can you tell us? Is it safe to use?

NSE: As for the Shubenacadie River, we have not received a report of blue-green algae on the river.

Homeowners should not consume or cook with water from any lake or river, as the water quality is subject to change and may be impacted by natural and man-made contaminants. Surface water supplies are unpredictable and therefore not safe for consumption.

Typically, home filtration and treatment systems do not treat algae toxins.

Here is a link to questions NSE has fielded from residents:

https://novascotia.ca/dhw/environmental/Advisory-FQA-Shubenacadie-Grand-Lake.pdf