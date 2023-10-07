FALL RIVER: Get your Christmas shopping started early in Fall River.

The band concert members from the Georges P. Vanier Junior High School band will be holding a fundraising Fall Craft Fair this weekend Oct. 13-14.

The fundraiser will run from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

The next day, Oct. 14, it will start at 10 a.m. and go right until 2 p.m.

The Fall Craft fair, in its second year, will feature thoughtful handmade items and those purchasing will be doing so from local crafters and thus supporting the local economy.

Not only that they will be supporting the bandies of the GPV band in their fundraising drive.

Last years event had a variety of vendors where you could start your Christmas shopping early, plus showcased students talents as well. Check out the story by clicking this link: https://thelaker.ca/photos-craft-fair-at-gpv-a-success/

If you have any questions or to register for the craft fair, which still has a few spots open, you can do so by emailing: GPVanierCraftFair@gmail.com .