Gaudry named Dalhousie Female Athlete of the Week

WINDSOR JUNCTION:A track-and-field athlete from Dalhousie University, who is a Lockview High alum, has earned a weekly honour.

Abbi Gaudry, who hails from Windsor Junction, was named the Dal PepsiCo Female Athlete of the Week on Jan. 30.

Gaudry set a new Dalhousie record in the 60 metre hurdles at the McGill Team Challenge over the weekend with a time of 8.84 seconds.

She and the Dal track and field team competed in the event.

In the final, she came across the finish line fourth earning six points for Dalhousie.

The male athlete of the week was first-year goalie Robbie Forbes of Oakville, Ont.

In just his second start in his AUS career, Robbie earned his second win for the Tigers this season.

He turned away 37 shots versus the Panthers, including several big saves in the shootout to secure the win for Dalhousie.