Gilby’s acquires two HRM-area septic service companies

ELMSDALE: Two companies that have more than 25 years in the septic services industry are joining to become one.

In a post on its Facebook page, Gilby Construction and owner Ritchie Gilby have announced they have acquired Jerry’s Septic Service and Pritchard Septic Service, which were owned by Ken King.

Jerry’s services the Dartmouth/Eastern Shore and Pritchard’s Septic Service services the Sackville/Mount Uniacke area.

“These two established companies have been in the industry for over 25 years,” the post said.

Gilby’s will continue to serve their current existing customer base within East Hants and surrounding areas.

“In addition, we will be expanding our full compliment of septic and excavation services to our new service areas,” the post on Gilby’s FB said.

“Aaron Fothingham and I believe in honesty, education and high service standards and are committed to supporting our local communities and providing outstanding service to all.”