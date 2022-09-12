SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: History was made at Scotia Speedworld on Friday night during the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series.

The race night was dubbed the TOURSEC Thunder/Lightning Thunder on the Hill as that race class held their big night of 50 lap feature racing.

However, it was the young ladies in the Sun Belt Rentals Beginner Bandolero division that stole the show and etched their names into the Scotia Speedworld history books.

Led by Hailey Bland in the no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-The Laker News-sponsored bandolero, the feature podium finish marked the first-ever time the track, located adjacent to Halifax Stanfield Airport, saw an all-female podium finish in its 35 year history.

Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski in the no. 85 and McKenna Little of Halifax in the no. 44 joined Bland on the podium to mark the historic moment.

Little edged out the no. 13 of Avery Decoste by a bumper at the line to make it an all-female podium. Decoste was fourth.

When word of the accomplishment was announced by track announcer and the voice of Tim’s Corner TV, Tim Terry, the crowd on hand showed their appreciation with a loud applause for Bland, Pashkoski; and Little.

The no. 12 of Shelby Chisholm of Antigonish rounded out the top five.

DeCoste won the lone heat race for the division.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

SunBelt Rentals Beginner Bandolero*

1 – 27 Hailey Bland

2 – 85 Bella Pashkoski

3 – 44 McKenna Little

4 – 13 Avery Decoste

5 – 12 Shelby Chisholm

Heat 1 – 13 Avery DeCoste

In the Strictly Hydraulics Legends, Gage Gilby of Enfield finished a spot better then current point leader Danny Chisholm, to help cut the lead somewhat. However, Chisholm finished second

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River was fifth in the no. 03.

Gilby and Owen Mahar were the heat race winners.

Strictly Hydraulics Legends

1 – 25 Gage Gilby

2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

3 – 66 Owen Mahar

4 – 88 Nic Naugle

5 – 03 Colton Noble

Heat 1 – 25 Gage Gilby

Heat 2 – 66 Owen Mahar

Nine Mile River’s Dawson Noble held on to best both Chase MacKay and Ayden Christensen for the checkered flag in the OUTLAW Bando feature.

Christensen looked to have a run to get by MacKay, who is second to him in the points, but couldn’t manage to get by in the closing laps because of some defensive driving by MacKay.

SunBelt Rentals Outlaw Bandolero

1 –8 Dawson Noble

2 – 71 Chase MacKay

3 – 24 Ayden Christensen

4 – 97 Daniel Vandenburg

5 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

Heat 1 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Other race results on the night were:

Toursec Thunder & Lightning (Thunder/Lightning on the Hill 50 laps)

1 – 88 Kyle Gammon

2 – 198 Steve Matthews

3 – 147 Colin Matthews

4 – 94 JJ MacPhee

5 – 111 Chad Sinton

Heat 1 – 88 Kyle Gammon

Heat 2 – 108 Kyle Sinton

Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman

1 – 94 Deven Smith

2 – 92 Pete Miller

3 – 37 Brentley Pirri

4 – 31 Jesse Deveau

5 – 14 Alex Johnson

Heat 1 – 27 Kyle Bent

Heat 2 – 37 Brentley Pirri

Next Friday night marks the second last race night of the 2022 season. It’s CARSTAR Night with all divisions on track. Green flag is set for 7 p.m.