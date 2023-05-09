GPV students partake in Dramafest

FALL RIVER: Students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High enjoyed the experience and learning about theatre.

On May 3, 35 students from the Fall River school attended Dramafest at the Dalhousie Arts Centre in Halifax.

Students began their day with a Master Class led by Jake and Tom from Hello City Improv Troupe.

In the afternoon students watched a performance of Comedy of Errors. That was performed by HRA’s youth ensemble directed by the Studio at Shakespeare by the Sea.

Students ended their day with a two-hour acting/improv workshop before heading back to school.

The students got to hone their improv skills as seen in the photo alongside their peers from other junior high schools in HRCE.