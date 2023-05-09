Union says Halifax area education strike “imminent”

HALIFAX: School support staff in the HRCE (Halifax-Area) including Assistive Technology Support Workers, Child and Youth Care Practitioners, Mi’kmaq and Indigenous Student Support Workers, African Nova Scotian School Support Workers, Schools Plus Community Outreach Workers, Educational Program Assistants, Early Childhood Educators and

School Library Specialists are ready to strike if the provincial government doesn’t return to the bargaining table with significant wage improvements for all members.

This weekend, Halifax-area school support staff voted decisively against accepting a tentative agreement negotiated with government.

ADVERTISEMENT:

CUPE Local 5047 represents more than 1800 education workers in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

“Our members were clear that this offer does not address their needs,” said CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson. “We’re ready and willing to come back to the table to avert a strike if government has something better to offer.

“At this point, the ball is in their court, and they’re on the clock.”