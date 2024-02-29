Hants North ball player named to provincial U-15 boys team

KENNETCOOK: A Hants North Blue Jay has been named to the U-15 boys provincial team roster.

Baseball Nova Scotia announced the players that made the team this week.

The U-15 squad will represent Nova Scotia at the U-15 boys national championship in Laval, Quebec from Aug. 22-25.

(Submitted photo)

Josh Mersereau, who has donned the Jays colours through the Hants North baseball program, was among those named to the team.

Mersereau will be joined on the team by the following players:

Colton Rodgerson

Cameron Scudder

Gavin Benard

Jake Trask

James Grainger

Kenshin Hojo

Lewis Stonehouse

Logan Keiver

Oliver Lynk

Owen Butler

Owen Risser

Parker MacKenzie

Ryan Jollimore

Samuel Green

Silas Meier