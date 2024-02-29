Hants North ball player named to provincial U-15 boys team

KENNETCOOK: A Hants North Blue Jay has been named to the U-15 boys provincial team roster.
Baseball Nova Scotia announced the players that made the team this week.
The U-15 squad will represent Nova Scotia at the U-15 boys national championship in Laval, Quebec from Aug. 22-25.
Josh Mersereau, who has donned the Jays colours through the Hants North baseball program, was among those named to the team.
Mersereau will be joined on the team by the following players:
Colton Rodgerson
Cameron Scudder
Gavin Benard
Jake Trask
James Grainger
Kenshin Hojo
Lewis Stonehouse
Logan Keiver
Oliver Lynk
Owen Butler
Owen Risser
Parker MacKenzie
Ryan Jollimore
Samuel Green
Silas Meier