HAULIDAYS Toy Drive ongoing at Fall River Chiro, Barracuda Heating

FALL RIVER/HALIFAX: The Haulidays Toy Drive put on by Junk Works Halifax is nearing the end for 2023, and so far it looks like there will be a big haul.

Two local businesses in the Fall River area are among those participating.

Barracuda Heating on Holland Road in Fletchers and Fall River Chiro at the Plaza are accepting toy drive donations.

Honey the mascot has been keeping an eye on the HAULIDAYS toy drive bin at Fall River Chiro and he’s happily seeing it fill with toys.

Junk Works Halifax is taking donations of new unused toys for kids this Christmas.

The toys will be picked up this coming week and delivered to the Boys & Girls Club of Halifax/Dartmouth, Chris and Sherry Willison, owners of Junk Works Halifax, said.

They wish to thank all those who have donated for their generosity and making a child’s Christmas brighter this year.

Donate your new unused toy into one of our bins at these participating businesses:

Winners Mumford Road

Barracuda Heating Service Ltd

Soles In Motion

The Village Taphouse

Toys R Us

Fall River Chiropractic Clinic

H&R Block Joseph Howe Halifax

Habitat ReStore Dartmouth

Parkland – The Pemberley and The Highbury on Broad Street.