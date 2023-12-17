NOVA SCOTIA: Nova Scotia Power is activating its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Monday morning, (December

18) at 9am ahead of the high winds and rain expected to hit the province.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather forecasts for the last number of days and have made the decision to open

the Emergency Operation Centre to coordinate our storm response,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s Storm

Lead.

“Based on those forecasts we are expecting something very similar to last Monday, with rain and high winds

for long durations across much of the province,” said Drover.

Nova Scotia Power is working closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office and crews are being

positioned in various communities across the province, so they are ready to respond quickly, when it’s safe to do

so.

“High winds can cause trees to come into contact with power lines damaging equipment and causing power

outages,” said Drover.

“They can also slow restoration efforts depending on the extent of the damage they cause, and force crews to stand down when winds reach 80km an hour, as it isn’t safe to be up in the buckets,” said Drover.

Outage Information

Customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling

1-877-428-6004.

Estimated restoration times are updated once crews are able to assess the damage.

For more info on restoration phases visit: http://nspower.ca/storm

Safety and storm preparedness tips can be found on our website: www.nspower.ca/stormready

QUICK FACTS: