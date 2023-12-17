Parent speaks on sentencing of Fall River man for crimes against children at daycare

FALL RIVER: A mom whose daughter was a victim of a former Fall River childcare worker feels validated that her and the parents of the other victims has been heard even though the sentence handed down is light.

The mom, whose identity is protected due to a publication ban on the case to protect the children involved, spoke to The Laker News after the sentencing was handed down.

John Huey Stanley Shaw, 58, was sentenced to seven years and three months of federal prison time last week for the crimes he committed.

The incidents took place March 2016 to April 2020 at the unlicensed, at-home daycare, which was on Lockview Road. It was operated by Shaw’s former partner Lori Balzan.

The children involved were aged six, eight, and 11 when Shaw abused them.

The parent said for the crimes committed on their children it doesn’t seem like long enough, yet they know within the justice system, offenders often get “a slap on the wrist” or an absurd sentence of something foolish like two years probation.

“To hear justice Keith validate us, validate our girls, and take the multiple aggravating factors in to account, I’m very pleased with this sentence,” said the parent.

The parent said this has been the hardest thing she’s ever gone through.

“The doubts, the questions and the confusion which lasted almost four years while dealing with our justice system, has been difficult to manage and endure,” she said.

“The parents of these girls had one objective. Don’t quit; keep strong and persevere because our girls deserve justice for what this monster has put them through.

“This abuse will stay with them indefinitely and we knew we couldn’t give up.”

The story started to unfold in Feb. 2020, right before the pandemic hit Nova Scotia. That led to multiple delays due to covid and resulted in the trial not starting until March 2023.

“That is a terribly long time to have his situation looming over our children,” said the parent.

“Once the guilty verdict dropped in May, sentencing was then scheduled for Dec 2023. Almost four years later for us to get justice and see him taken away to prison.”

At the trail, Judge Keith found Shaw guilty on two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Shaw had his trial in March, where he faced seven charges involving three children. He had been charged by police with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference; and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He was found not guilty of the third sexual assault charge, but guilty of the included offence of assault. Shaw was acquitted on the other sexual interference charge and invitation charge.

Shaw was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for the offences against the six-year-old; two-and-a-half years for the offences he committed against the 11-year-old; and three months for the assault on the eight-year-old.

Upon being released, Shaw will be subject to an order banning him from public parks or seeking employment where he might have a position of authority over children under the age of 16 and having contact with children under the age of 16.

He was also ordered to register under the Sexual Offender Information Registration Act and must submit a DNA sample for forensic analysis.

The parent said the biggest lesson and takeaway from the whole ordeal is to teach and prove to our kids that if someone or something is making you feel uncomfortable to speak up and let us help.

“A comment, a touch, a situation, anything, do not remain quiet. Tell someone you trust and let them help take over and navigate it,” the parent said. “Our children and innocent.

“ I taught my daughter to speak up when someone is making you uncomfortable. She did. We acted. And now this pedophile is out of Fall River and can’t victimize and abuse anymore of our kids.

“Please. If your children attended this daycare when he was there, please talk to them.”