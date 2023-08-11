Hilton helps Team Canada to U-18 Rugby 7’s silver medal

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO: A Fall River area rugby player is returning home from the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games with a silver medal.

Charlotte Hilton, a Lockview High student, helped Team Canada to the second-place finish behind Australia at the Under-18 Rugby 7’s championship at the Youth Games held in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 4-11.

Hilton scored three try’s during the tournament as she proudly wore the Maple Leaf.

Canada’s women’s Rugby U-18 7’s team won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games. (Submitted photo)

The Canadian squad went 3-1 in round robin play.

They earned victories of 21-7 over Wales; fell 33-0 to Australia; narrowly defeated Fiji 19-17; and blanked the hosts Trinidad & Tobago 59-0.

In the semi-final, the Canucks were tough defensively in a 17-0 win over Kenya.

That win sent them to the final and a rematch with Australia. The Aussies earned the 50-0 win for gold.

