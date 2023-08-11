PHOTOS: Willie Stratton rocks Village Green Concert series

WAVERLEY: It was overcast skies and a fun atmosphere for the second of the handful of concerts for the Waverley Village Green concert series.

Willie Stratton hit the stage before a small crowd, which built up as the show began and weather cleared so people knew it would not be rainy weather.

Families alike came out and sat up their chairs or sat on a picnic table and listened as Stratton performed.

As the parents listened intently, other families and their kids were playing with bubbles or other available items, like hula hoops, especially the kids, that kept them busy and active.

The next Village Green concert series performance is set for Sunday Aug. 13 when the Women Folk II concert led by Leona Burkey (rain delayed) will hit the Village Green at 6 p.m.

Others who will also perform are Laura Merrimejn and Carmen Townsend.

The Town Heroes and Logan MacKay will hit the stage on Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

The Museum Pieces opened the cocnert series with a performance on Aug. 3

