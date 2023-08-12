PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.: The East Hants Mastodons U-15 boys fast pitch team had a tough day two at the Canadian fast Pitch championships in Prince Albert, Sask.

East Hants entered action that would see them play three games due to rain postponements with two wins and no losses. On this day, they faced three tough teams and came away with three losses. There were no games played on Thursday due to rain.

That leaves their record at 2-3 heading to the final day of round-robin play, and in a tie for sixth with host Prince Albert.

In game action on Saturday, the Mastodons began play with a narrow 5-4 loss at the hands of Ont4 Elmira Heat.

East Hants then faced the tournament leaders Ont1 Napanee and fell 12-4. Napanee looks to be a favourite to earn the Canadian champion title.

The Mastodons then ended Friday play with a 6-1 loss to Ont2 Wilmot.

To start the tournament on Wednesday, East Hants earned 16-1 and 11-2 victories over SK3 Saskatoon Selects and SK1 Valley Kings.

East Hants will finish on Saturday with game against Prince Albert Astros, who they are tied for sixth with, in an 11:30 am Central game time (2:30 pm Atlantic time)

No game scoring statistics were available for the games above from the tournament website.