THUNDER BAY, ONT.: Julia Konigshofer got to get a taste of the Women’s Baseball World Cup this week when she pitched Team Canada to a win.

Konigshofer, of Waverley, got the ball to start for the Canadian entry at the WBSC championship in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Aug. 9 against Hong Kong.

The Canadian team took the 22-3 victory behind a big day at the plate from shortstop Alex Fournier. She was five-for-six with two RBI’s and three runs scored.

Konigshofer went three innings for Team Canada, surrendering three runs—one earned—on two hits.

She walked three Hong Kong players and didn’t strike out any batters in the victory.

Amy Nicole Neumeier Johnson came on in relief, throwing two innings striking out five and surrendering no hits and no runs and not walking any batters.

Canada also picked up 9-1 win over Mexico on Aug. 8, and a 23-0 loss to the U.S.

The team was supposed to play Korea on Aug. 11 but there was no game info on the WBSC website.

Canada will wrap up the round-robin portion on Aug, 12 against Australia.

No other game stats for Konigshofer were available from the tournament website