Hit-and-run suspect sought by East Hants RCMP

ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating after a hit-and-run in Enfield on May 14.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of the hit and run at a gas station in Enfield.

“While the victim was parked at the gas pump, a male, described as being in his twenties, was filling his tires with air,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“Upon completion, the male attempted to back out of the parking lot but appeared to struggle as he was somewhat obstructed by the victim’s car. “

He said the male, visibly frustrated, suddenly backed his vehicle directly into the victim’s vehicle at the gas pumps and then drove away.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect vehicle is described as a grey 2005 Mazda M6.

Police are looking for information on the identity of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.