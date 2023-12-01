HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: RSI Danceworks

RSI Danceworks performers for The Nutcracker wish all of East Hants all the best this holiday season.

Come checkout The Nutcracker Dreams at HERH Dec. 1-3.

When:

Friday, December 1st – 7pm

Saturday, December 2nd – 7pm

Sunday, December 3rd – 2pm

Where:

Hants East Rural High Theatre – Milford, NS

Tickets:

$20 – Children/Students/Seniors (55+)

$25 – Adults

Tickets are now available and can be purchased at the R.S.I. Danceworks office

and the Guardian Pharmacy Elmsdale.

Cash only.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media