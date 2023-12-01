HOLIDAY GREETINGS VIDEO: RSI Danceworks

RSI Danceworks performers for The Nutcracker wish all of East Hants all the best this holiday season.
Come checkout The Nutcracker Dreams at HERH Dec. 1-3.
When:
Friday, December 1st – 7pm
Saturday, December 2nd – 7pm
Sunday, December 3rd – 2pm
Where:
Hants East Rural High Theatre – Milford, NS
Tickets:
$20 – Children/Students/Seniors (55+)
$25 – Adults
Tickets are now available and can be purchased at the R.S.I. Danceworks office
and the Guardian Pharmacy Elmsdale.
Cash only.
Video shot/edited by Dagley Media