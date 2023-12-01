VIDEO/PHOTOS: Beaver Bank showcases festive atmosphere

BEAVER BANK: It was a festive atmosphere as residents lined Beaver Bank Road to watch the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were among the more than 25 floats as it made its way from Barrett Lumber to the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre.

Following the Parade the community tree was lit by Santa, and there was hot chocolate and photos with Santa inside.

Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Dagley Media photo)

The Laker News captured the sights and sounds of the parade and tree lighting in this video story.

Video story supported by Aerotec Engines Limited and Lisa Blackburn HRM District 14

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

Topcoat Auto. (Dagley Media)