Middle Sackville man charged with sexual offences involving youth

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 27-year-old man from Middle Sackville has been charged with sexual-related offences that involve two youth.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said the Special Victims Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has charged the man with the offences.

He said on Sept. 28, Halifax District RCMP received two complaints of sexual assaults involving youth victims and began an investigation.

“Officers learned that a man was using SnapChat to communicate with youths in an attempt to sell vape products in exchange for sexual acts,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Through the course of the investigation the suspect, a 27-year-old Middle Sackville man, was identified as the user of no less than four SnapChat usernames.

Investigators further learned that the suspect operated a 2019 blue Ford Mustang convertible, bearing a temporary permit, to attend meetings he had arranged with two youths.

On one occasion a victim boarded the vehicle and was driven to a location within HRM where the man sexually assaulted her.

On November 16, Jehad Abdelghani, 27, attended the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters, at the investigator’s request, where he was safely arrested.

Abdelghani has been charged with:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Luring a Child (two counts)

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on January 10, 2024.

The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Abdelghani will not be tolerated.

Police believe there may be other victims in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

If you are a victim, know someone who may be a victim, or have information related to the incidents, please contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-118531, 23-118644