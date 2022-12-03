Holiday season enthusiasm, excitement alive in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: The holiday season kicked off in Shubenacadie on Friday night.

The estimated 100-plus or so who came to People’s Park on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie for the early evening tree lighting were treated to hot chocolate from Milford Tim Hortons; treats handed out by those with Country Calvary Baptist Church; the tree being lit up after a rousing countdown; and fireworks.

Before the reason everyone was there occurred, there were some short speeches, including a blessing of the tree, and Municipality of East Hants Town Crier Anita Benedict gave the cry for the tree.

After she did the cry, Benedict asked the crowd to join her, and they enthusiastically did counting down from 10 to zero and the tree’s lights being turned on. Once that happened, Christmas music blared out of the speakers.

As that happened, the fireworks show courtesy the Shubenacadie & Air Volunteer Fire Department and the Municipality of East Hants lit up the night sky from a spot adjacent to the Guardian pharmacy.

Here are some photos from the tree lighting at the Shubenacadie corner, across from the Guardian.

The host of the tree lighting gets things started.

The hot chocolate table was very popular. It was donated by Milford Tim Hortons. (Healey photo)

VIDEO:

Municipality of East Hants town crier Anita Benedict kicked the tree lighting ceremony off. (Healey photo)

The Shubenacadie Community Tree lighting organizers wished to thank Shaw Transport- Paul Mullin; Shubenacadie Community Development Association (SCDA); Milford Esso; Shubenacadie Fire; and Milford Tim Hortons.

From being there in person, the excitement of the season was alive, and lighting of the tree was a favourite of many young ones there.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO ALL from the organizers of the tree lighting.

The fireworks had many in awe. 9Healey photo)

After it arrived, volunteers worked quickly to distribute the hot chocolate. (Healey photo)

East Hants town crier Anita Benedict reads the cry. (Healey photo0

This unidentified man and woman were among the estimated 100 or so who came out for the tree lighting. (Healey photo)

Video of the tree lighting being counted down:

video of the first set of fireworks: (More at my YouTube @patlakernews)

A crowd watches the fireworks. (Healey photo)