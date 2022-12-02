Suspected impaired driving complaint under investigation

LANTZ: A woman suspected of impaired driving remains under investigation by East Hants RCMP after an incident in Lant on Nov. 26.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police were following up on a complaint they received of an impaired driver in Lantz when they arrested the 27-year-old Dartmouth woman for obstruction.

“Officers were at a residence in Lantz conducting their investigation when a female began obstructing the officer,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“Despite being cautioned several times by the officer to cease the obstruction, the female continued to do so. “

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was subsequently arrested.

She was lodged in cells until sober at which time she was released.

He said the matter of the impaired driving is still under investigation.