ENFIELD: RCMP are investigating the theft of two Shelter Logic sheds on Nov. 24.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were informed of the theft of the sheds, which were still in their packing boxes. They were taken from a residence in Enfield.

He said the approximate total value of the Shelter Logic sheds is $1,000.

S/Sgt. Bushell said a small black car was seen in the area at the time of the thefts.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who has knowledge of this matter to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).