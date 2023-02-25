How our local athletes fared during Week 1 at the 2023 Canada Games

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: With week one of the 2023 Canada Winter Games wrapping up in PEI, and week two athletes beginning their journey to the Island, here’s a quick look at week one athletes for our area.

We had six athletes representing the province from Waverley/Fall River-Beaver Bank and East Hants with Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Games week one.

RINGETTE

With the girls ringette team, the area had four players on the club. There were seven from Nova Central Ringette as well on the team.

The players were:

Jillian Marks, Beaver Bank

Renae Boutilier, Beaver Bank

Lauren Arnold, Windsor Junction

Maya MacDonald, Fall River.

Arnold was co-flag bearer for N.S. at the opening ceremonies at Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown to kick off the Games.

The team was winless in four games but put in some great battles against stronger opposition.

Boys hockey

Drew Allison of Fall River

Connor Foston of Beaver Bank

The two were the lone locals donning the Bluenose colours in boys hockey, with N.S. playing their games in Summerside and Charlottetown.

Nova Scotia finishes seventh of the teams at the Games. They defeated N.B. 5-4 in overtime to secure that finish.

Allison had an assist in six games played and two penalty minutes, while Foston had no points in five games played.

TEAM STAFF

Lori Lancaster of Fall River is the Chef de Mission with Team Nova Scotia.

She had the same role for the Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

Week two begins Feb. 27 and runs until March 5, with the closing ceremonies before athletes and teams depart for home on March 6.