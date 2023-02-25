MEH makes “strategic investment” with purchase of former rail line

MAITLAND: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has made a “strategic investment” by acquiring a former rail line that runs between Maitland and Stanley.

In a release, MEH said at their regular meeting of council on Feb. 23 they announced the approval of the purchase of the former Dominion Atlantic Railway (DAR) Line lands from Maitland to Stanley.

The purchase enables MEH to develop a long-term plan for the future use of the lands.

The timing of the acquisition is aligned with the Municipality of West Hants, who also purchased sections of the former DAR Line within their municipal boundaries.

While not considered an active trail system at this time, an assessment of the land is required to develop long-term operational plans and will include the installation of signage in the coming months.

“The purchase of the former DAR Line brings a historical transportation corridor in East Hants into public ownership,” said Warden Eleanor Roulston.

“This will allow East Hants to develop this asset in alignment with our long-term recreational goals, while working with stakeholders and community members as we begin to explore the future possibilities and uses for this property.”

A trail along the former DAR Rail Line that MEH purchased. (Photo from Facebook)

West Hants Mayor Abraham Zebian said West Hants Regional Council is thrilled to be partnering with East Hants Council on the purchase of the DAR Lands.

“This acquisition will allow our communities to realize a dream of connecting Mantua to Maitland with a multipurpose trail for all to enjoy,” said Zebian. “Staff have already begun work on this exciting project that highlights Councils wishes to have a more healthy, active and happy population.”

MEH is providing information to all property owners adjacent to the acquired lands by mail. More information about the former DAR Line can be found at: https://www.easthants.ca/acquisition-of-former-dar-line/ .