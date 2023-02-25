PHOTOS: Lots of fun had at annual memorial trivia night fundraiser

ENFIELD: There might have been one team that came away trivia champions, but in reality there were four local food banks that were the real winners from the sixth annual Memorial Trivia Night fundraiser put on by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

The trivia night was held Feb. 21 at Shooters Sports Bar in Enfield with the fun game of trivia coming courtesy Lightning Trivia with Adam.

Gillian Foote of the Q104 Breakfast Crew was the emcee for the sold-out event, kicking the evening off with a few inspiring words.

Many businesses donated to the fundraiser, which included an online auction where items were available for bidding for a couple weeks.

Here are a few photos of some of the fun had at the trivia night:

Glynn Irving, chair of the Chamber.

It was a packed house at Shooters for the trivia night fundraiser.

While the exact amount raised wasn’t known immediately, the Chamber said they expect to announce how much was raised in the coming days.

They wished to thank volunteers from the Chamber and community, including Sheri Williams; Linda D. Wood; Amy Wardrope; Galen MacLeod; Brenda Carmichael; Juliet Gilmour, and Alicia from RBC, for their volunteer efforts.

The Laker News was the media sponsor for the trivia night fundraiser.

The sixth annual Memorial Trivia Night Fundraiser supports the Shumilacke Food Bank; Hants North Food Bank; Indian Brook Food Bank; and Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank.

Team Smarty Pants (they do look very smart too).

Team Elmsdale RBC.

The Community Rider/Community Learning team quickly answer a question. (Healey photo)

A couple more photos from the fundraiser:

Team members listen to one of the questions.

This team told me they were going to get all the questions corr3ect.

And the winning trivia night fundraiser team is: