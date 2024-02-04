HRCE, CCRCE, CSAP announce school closures for Feb. 5

HRM/EAST HANTS: The snowy weekend weather that has lingered into the start of the week has forced schools to close for the day, Feb. 5.

On Sunday afternoon, Halifax Regional Centre for Education, Conseil scolaire Acadien provincial (CSAP), and Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education both made school closure announcements.

The announcements from all three came on Sunday afternoon Feb. 4.

HRCE said they made their decision based on information from EMO.

It was also made to allow for ongoing snow clean up efforts at schools and throughout HRM.

CCRCE said their decision, which applies to schools they operate in East Hants; and the counties of Colchester, Cumberland, and Pictou, was based on weather forecast, road conditions and to allow time for cleanup.

They said more information on the status of offices and worksites will be made by 6:30 am Feb. 5.

CSAP announced their closures for all schools in the Metro and North cluster.

It is due to continued winter storm conditions and anticipated clean-up operations, so classes will be cancelled or schools closed tomorrow Feb. 5.