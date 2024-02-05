Snowfall, blowing snow warnings continue for central N.S.

NOVA SCOTIA: The snowfall warning and blowing snow advisory issued by Environment Canada continues on Monday for Central Nova Scotia.

The snowfalll, which started on Friday, has made for many cancellations and very treacherous road conditions, is expected to bring another 10-15 cm into Monday.

It will begin tapering off to scattered flurries later Feb. 5.

Environment Canada said that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

On top of the snowfall warning, the blowing snow advisory was also continued.

The advisory recommended if travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The maximum wind gusts are estimated to be between 70-80 kilometres per hour in central and parts of western Nova Scotia until the morning of Feb. 5.



Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility, Environment Canada said.



Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.