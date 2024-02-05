WAVERLEY: The outdoor Pavilion at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley is taking shape.

As contractor crews took a break from working on the Pavilion last week, volunteers with the Waverley Amateur Athletic Association (WAAA) who run and maintain the Sports Park off Champions Way in Waverley, and the Waverley Community Association (WCA) gathered.

MP Darrell Samson had previously announced funding for the project from ACOA.

Deputy Mayor (and councillor for the area) Cathy Deagle Gammon joined the two groups.

On this day, the WCA showed their support for the project with a presentation of $5,000.

Steve Sinnott, chairman from the WCA, made the cheque presentation to Michael Parrott, the volunteer chair with the WAAA.

Parrott spoke about the funding.

“We’re super happy about their support,” he said. “It’s going to go a long way.

“We’re trying to close a $10,000 gap in funding that we believe local businesses may be able to help us with as well.”

If you think you can help out go to the McDonaldSportsPark.com website and scan the QR Code.

Sinnott said It was a no brainier for the WCA to support the project.

“It’s always great to be able to support projects in your own community,” said Sinnott.

He WAAA Volunteer Mary McDaid made a presentation to the WCA about the project and the shortfall in funding, so they knew they could help.

“Mary did a great presentation to our group, and it’s all money from Waverley for a project in our own community,” he said.

“When the WCA and WAA succeed in our community we all succeed and it benefits everyone,” he said. “This was a really good opportunity and we’re happy to support it.”

The pavilion will be inclusive as those with accessibility issues and wheelchairs will be able to use it.

Parrott spoke of what the Pavilion will mean for users of McDonald Sports Park.

“I think it will be a launch point to start their day; to picnic; for groups to use it,” said Parrott. “It’ll be a central starting point for people using it to get out of the sun and rain.

He said there will be picnic tables put in place in the Spring.

“It’ll be a gathering spot,” said Parrott.

“Maybe we will have guitars and people singing in the evenings.”

BOMAC Signature Homes and RAPCO, both local companies, are the crews doing the work. They were praised for the work they’re doing.