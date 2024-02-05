PHOTOS: Great turnout for Fireworks at Milford Meltdown

MILFORD: What better way to kickoff Milford Meltdown then with bon fire; catching up with friends and neighbours, and fireworks.

Oh and hot chocolate from Milford Tim’s and good grub and donuts from Ol’ School Donuts.

That’s what the close to 200 or so people who came out to the Milford Recreation hall got to enjoy as the 17th annual Milford Meltdown kicked off Feb. 1.

As it would turn out, the event on Thursday night and the family night movies on Friday Feb. 2 would be the only events able to be held during this year’s Meltdown due to the Nor’easter that hit N.S.

The planned Scrabble Walk put on by East Hants Youth Links was postponed Saturday, while the Country Jamboree and the Dance featuring Ruckus were both cancelled due to the road conditions and weather.

Organizers say they hope to reschedule the sold-out concert for a later date.

The Scrabble walk on the MRA Trails is also hoped to be rescheduled.

When those are rescheduled the Laker News will advise you as well.

Here are a few photos form the bon fire/fireworks family festivities night on Thursday. We took them using our iPhone as that’s what we had with us.

For a look at the fireworks show checkout the Laker News Facebook page as we did a FB Live of the show, put on by the firefighters with Milford Volunteer fire.

Hot chocolate from Milford Tim’s was very popular. (Healey photo)

Frosty the Snowwoman was very popular and had many photos taken with kids. (Healey photo)

There was a steady lineup for Ol’ School Donuts. (Healey photo)

There were lots of people out on the cold night to enjoy the night of fun with family. (Healey photo)