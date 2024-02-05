HRCE schools to reopen on Feb. 6; precautions provided

HALIFAX: In a message to HRCE families, the regional centre said that all schools will open on Tuesday morning Feb. 6 as scheduled.

HRCE’s Operations Team has been working hard to clear snow and create safe passageways following this weekend’s storm.

At this time, all schools are ready to welcome students and staff tomorrow.

If anything changes overnight, you will be notified by 6:00 a.m.

Please note the following precautions:

Given the volume of snow in HRM, some sidewalks and side streets may not be fully clear.

Snowbanks are high, which may impact visibility; please take extra care on all routes to school.

For those who use student transportation:

Buses will operate but expect delays during the morning and afternoon commute.

Winter stops will be in effect for Bay View and Musquodoboit Family of Schools for the morning and afternoon commute.

Some buses may not be able to drive on side roads. You may be asked to travel to the nearest main street to wait for the bus.

HRCE’s Transportation Team will contact you if this is the case.

Remind children not to play on or around snowbanks while waiting for the bus.

Please remember, as a parent or guardian you always have the choice of whether to send your child to school.