HALIFAX: Residents are being encouraged by HRM to partake in the 126th Natal Day celebrations on Aug. 7.

As part of the municipality’s programming, residents are invited to participate in the Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day Parade on Monday, August 7.

The Parade will begin at Novalea Drive in Halifax at 10 a.m. and will conclude at Maple Street in Dartmouth. Registration to participate in the Parade remains open until Friday, July 21.

For more information, visit natalday.org.

In addition to the parade, residents can also participate in the following activities taking place throughout the municipality over the Natal Day weekend:

Natal Day Kickoff – The Crescendo Outdoor Fashion Show on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m. Crescendo Main Event Concert on Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m.

on Saturday, August 5 at 5 p.m. Natal Day Harbour Fireworks on Saturday, August 5 at 10 p.m.

on Saturday, August 5 at 10 p.m. African Nova Scotian Music Association ‘Freedom Festival’ on Sunday, August 6 at 2 p.m.

on Sunday, August 6 at 2 p.m. Natal Day & Buskers Festival’s All-Star Showcase on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m.

on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. Dartmouth Natal Day Road Race on Monday, August 7 at 8 a.m.

on Monday, August 7 at 8 a.m. Lake Banook Natal Day Fireworks on Monday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m.

(NOTE: Prince Albert Road will be closed from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.)

The municipality is attentive to safety concerns related to fireworks and remains in consultation with Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency on this issue.

HRM would also like to reassure residents that there are measures in place to ensure the fireworks used at municipal events are used in a safe manner and in accordance with any relevant fire regulations.

As always, the status of fireworks for events is subject to change. Notification of changes will be shared via the municipality’s Civic Events’ Facebook page and Twitter channel.