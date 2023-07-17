ELDERBANK: A 25-year-old Brookvale man has been charged with impaired driving after police allege he was exhibiting signs of drug impairment when he caused a collision on July 14 in Elderbank.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, Halifax District RCMP spokesman, said that at approximately 12 p.m. officers with Halifax District RCMP, HRM Fire, and EHS were paged to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Old Guysburough Road in Elderbank.

He said that police learned a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet Equinox were travelling in opposite direction when they collided head-on.

The driver of the Equinox, a 33-year-old Cole Harbour woman, and a child occupant, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

The two occupants of the F-150 were uninjured; however, the driver, a 25-year-old Brookvale man, was exhibiting signs consistent with drug impairment.

“He was safely arrested at the scene and transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where he failed a drug evaluation,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the Ford F-150 had been stolen, on July 9, from a parking lot in the Lake Echo area.

Austin Brent Taylor, 25, has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

Further charges in relating to Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm are anticipated, said Cpl. Tremblay.

Taylor was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 17.

File # 23-83588, 23-81375