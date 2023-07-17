Police charge man with sexual assault after incident in Enfield

ENFIELD: A 61-year-old man is accused of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident in Enfield in April.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, N.S. RCMP spokesperson, said on April 21 East Hants RCMP received a report of a sexual assault, that had occurred in March 2023, at a home in Enfield.

“RCMP officers met with the survivor and learned that she had been sexually assaulted while sleeping, by a man who is known to her,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cpl. Tremblay said on April 24, RCMP officers arrested a 61-year-old Enfield man.

Robert Moulton has since been formally charged with three counts of Sexual Assault.

He was later released on conditions.

Moulton was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 17.

File #: 2023-526748