HRM issues statement on fire at Grand Parade tent encampment

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is providing the following statement regarding the fire today Jan. 22 at the Grand Parade Designated Outdoor Sheltering Location.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) firefighters were called to the Grand Parade for a report of a tent on fire.

Firefighters found a propane appliance, two 20 lb propane tanks and two lawn chairs on fire. They quickly put out the fire, limiting additional damage to the surrounding area.

A nearby tent received fire and heat damage.

The statement from HRM said one person was treated at the scene by the firefighters.

The person declined further medical care.

No other injuries were reported.

The HRFE Fire Captain completed a fire investigation at the scene and the cause is undetermined.

Later today Jan. 22, the latest provincial temporary emergency shelter will open at the Multi-Purpose Centre of the Halifax Forum.

Municipal outreach staff will continue to speak to members of the homeless community to ensure they are aware of this option.

These indoor facilities have much needed supports and meet basic human needs like a warm space, electricity, running water, showers, laundry services, regular meals and a place to store belongings.