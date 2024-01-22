Kennetcook man’s ticket numbers selected in N.S. Firefighter 50/50

KENNETCOOK: Another East Hants resident has won big on the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle.

Brian Nicoll of Kennetcook had his number selected during the draw last Thursday. He won a grand total of $375, 413.

He bought his ticket in support of the Kennetcook and Area Volunteer fire deaprtment. So they pick up a $1,000 bonus.

Nicoll’s winning ticket was Ticket # 1678898 for $375,413.

Another East Hants resident was also a winner in the $1,000 add-on bonus for the draw.

DRAW # 190 ADD-ON WINNERS $1,000 EACH

– Brandon Hines, Sydney

– Michael Patriquin, Salmon River

– Simone Armstrong, East Preston

– Jeremy MacPhee, Rawdon

– Louise Oliver, Lequille

Get your tickets now online only at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd in support of your local fire department.