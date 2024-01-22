Kennetcook man’s ticket numbers selected in N.S. Firefighter 50/50

KENNETCOOK: Another East Hants resident has won big on the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle.
Brian Nicoll of Kennetcook had his number selected during the draw last Thursday. He won a grand total of $375, 413.
He bought his ticket in support of the Kennetcook and Area Volunteer fire deaprtment. So they pick up a $1,000 bonus.
Nicoll’s winning ticket was Ticket # 1678898 for $375,413.
Another East Hants resident was also a winner in the $1,000 add-on bonus for the draw.
DRAW # 190 ADD-ON WINNERS $1,000 EACH
– Brandon Hines, Sydney
– Michael Patriquin, Salmon River
– Simone Armstrong, East Preston
– Jeremy MacPhee, Rawdon
– Louise Oliver, Lequille
