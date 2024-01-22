Sharp skater: Young Lantz boy keeping East Hants skates in shape

LANTZ: A budding entrepreneur is making sure the skates of East Hants residents are staying sharp this winter.

Nine-year-old Dawson Burns is a student by day at Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz.

But at night, and on weekends—in between his playing hockey of course—he spends his time sharpening the skates of many customers who seek his service.

Dawson does the skate sharpening without much if any help from his parents, mom Angie and dad Preston, an East Hants RCMP officer, at their home in a Lantz subdivision.

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Submitted photo)

Dawson has been sharpening skates for the past three or four months he said in an interview with The Laker News.

He has a good reason for starting his business. Plus, who wouldn’t like to have their skates sharpened for only $5 a pair?

“I wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” said Dawson.

He is also using all the money he collects to pay for his own hockey costs with the East Hants Penguins—as much as he can.

“I am trying to make as much as I can, so I can give some to the animal shelters for the animals, pay for hockey camps, hockey sticks, and everything in general for hockey.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He thinks other kids his age could start businesses as well.

“It’s pretty fun to do,” he said. “And if kids want to make some money and support their own passions they should do it.”

Dawson said he does it all himself.

“The only reason mom and dad would help me is if I started to struggle a little bit,” said Dawson.

He wanted to say thanks to everyone for their support.

“I definitely want to thank everyone in this community for doing all you can to support me and my business,” said Dawson.

If you need your skates sharpen, leave them at the side porchdoor at 55 Towerview Court in Lantz. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as long as they are home. $5 left in the pair of skates at drop off.

Drop off during the day and pick up in the evening. There is an area inside the porchdoor for convenient drop off and pick up .