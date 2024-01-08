HALIFAX: The representative for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley helped kick off January 2024 as Crime Stoppers Month.

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon read the proclamation from the Halifax Regional Municipality marking January as Crime Stoppers Month.

She assisted with the raising of the flag outside City Hall as well.

Deputy Mayor Deagle Gammon was joined by Crime Stoppers N.S. President John O’Reilly and Chairman of the Halifax board Rob Wade.

Fellow councillor Tony Mancini was also in attendance.

Crime Stoppers has been supporting Nova Scotians’ for 37 years.