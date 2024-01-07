FALL RIVER: The Multi-Sport Artificial Turf Field set to be built in Fall River is on the five-yard line and needs just an extra push from the community to get across the touchdown line.

Announced last year with the three levels of government putting in a total of $4.72 million for the $4.9 million project, members of the HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee are making a plea to those in the Enfield to Beaver Bank, Sackville, and Fall River communities to help them bring in the $213,000 community contribution.

The idea for the turf field began about five years ago when the seed for it was planted with some of the committee members at a SAC meeting at Lockview High.

That money is needed to be raised before work can begin on the project, and the committee has a deadline of March 15, 2024, to collect it.

The federal government through MP Darrell Samson is putting in $1.96 million; the province is giving $1,63 from MLA Brian Wong; and HRM is putting in $1.13 million through the advocacy and support of the project from Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

HRM’s contribution is actually more as they will be taking over the operation and maintaining costs of the facility once its built.

The design of the facility is underway, construction is scheduled to begin in Summer 2024.

However, without the community contribution to the project, construction will not begin, the committee members told The Laker News in an interview Jan. 7 at he Tim Hortons in Fall River.

“We have to raise that $213,000 in the next two-and-a-half months,” said Heighway.

One issue they’re running into is some people haven’t heard about the turf field being approved, despite the big announcement of it happening last year.

“Once people learn and become aware of it more, I think they will donate,” said Sara Wood. ‘It’s going to be a big benefit to our community.

“Any donation helps us out, $5, $10, $20, or whatever donation you can make helps us get to that $213,000 and the touchdown line.”

The Multi-Sport Turf field will be built on the site of Lockview High where the current football field is. It will be for a variety of sports, not just football.

The Turf field will encompass rugby; football; lacrosse; soccer; and other sports and uses.

It will have a six-lane track for athletic training, community-based running and walking clubs with an accessible activity space.

One of the goals is to provide health benefits and active senior living inclusion.

HRCE owns the land and supports the build of the project on the land.

It will also include an Indigenous program space along with lighting and washrooms.

Our video story from the announcement: (video shot and edited by Dagley Media)

Having the field will also allow sports to be played longer.

“The field will mean our seasons can be extended longer,” said Heighway, using football as an example.

The community can use it as well. It can be rented after school hours right until 11 pm when the lights would shut off.

Donations will be recognized via social media, in project news releases, and at events. Any gift amount is appreciated.

Contributions of $10,000 or more can be recognized on the donor plaque on site.

Cheques are to be made payable to “HRM Northern Suburban Area Community Turf Committee” or e-transfer to NSTTFR@hotmail.com.

If you would like to speak with the Turf Field volunteer committee Fundraising Chair, please contact Tom Heighway at 902-448-3516 or email NSTTFR@hotmail.com.