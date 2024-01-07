Impaired driving charges against Shubenacadie man after mvc

SHUBENACADIE: A 31-year-old Shubenacadie man has been charged with a pair of impaired driving-related offences following a mvc on Dec. 27.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing officer Const. Preston Burns said officers with the Enfield Detachment responded to a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 in Shubenacadie at approximately 6 p.m.

Const. Burns said the caller heard the vehicle hitting a power pole.

“Officers were advised that the male driver had fled the scene on foot,” said Const. Burns.

He said a woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was uninjured in the incident.

Const. Burns said upon arrival by the officers they had determined the vehicle in the mvc had also struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.

“After a short amount of time attempting to locate him, the driver was returned to the scene by a witness who had picked him up in their personal vehicle,” he said.

Officers observed signs of alcohol impairment in the driver.

“As such, police arrested the man for impaired driving and transported him to the Enfield Detachment to provide samples of his breath,”

Wyatt Merlo, 31, of Shubenacadie has be charged with impaired operation and impaired operation over 80 mg%.

Const. Burns said Merlo is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.