Beaver Bank player dealt by Moose on QMJHL Trade deadline day

BEAVER BANK: A well-liked Halifax Mooseheads from Beaver Bank is heading out of town.

Reece Peitzche, a forward, was among three players sent to Shawinigan Cataractes in a deadline day trade just hours before the cutoff for deals in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Jan. 6.

Peitzche, Ethan Larmand, an overage forward, and Yannick Ponzetto along with two draft picks, Moncton’s 2024 second round selection and a 2025 third round pick were sent to Shawinigan.

In return, Halifax obtained 20-year-old forward Lou-Felix Denis, Shawinigan’s leadings corer with 38 points, and import forward Jan Sprynar, 18.

Sprynar joins his third team in two seasons since Rimouski selected him 30 overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

The Zatec, Czechia forward has picked up 18 points in 39 games this season between the two teams.

Peitzche has seven goals and four assists in 39 games with the herd this season playing mostly third- and fourth-line minutes.

He is a Cole Harbour Wolfpack NS U-18 major midget alum.