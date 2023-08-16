HRM provides update on July flooding recovery efforts

HALIFAX: HRM has provided an update to residents regarding the recovery efforts in response to the July flooding.

Between July 21-22, three months of rain (approximately 250 to 300 mm) fell in a 24-hour period, resulting in serious damage to our community.

Roadway infrastructure repairs

All roadways have been initially inspected, generating approximately 1,500 work orders, of which 10 per cent have been completed.

All municipal roadways have been reopened except for portions of six roads, which remain a top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT;

There are approximately 1,350 outstanding work orders impacting over 400 roads and two bridges, the majority being in Bedford, Sackville, Hammonds Plains and Fall River.

Many of the work orders pertain to repairing road shoulders so those driving, walking, cycling and wheeling are urged to exercise caution when using the road as many shoulders are soft or damaged.

To report damage, please contact 311.

More than 100 Public Works staff and contractors are working to ensure municipal infrastructure is repaired safely. Given the volume of repairs, it will take time to address each work order.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Best efforts will be made to complete repairs prior to the winter to facilitate safe winter operations and maintenance. Repairs are being undertaken while capital projects are ongoing. Increased construction and traffic impacts are expected to accommodate this work.

Please consider adding extra time to your route and plan ahead. Thank you for your patience.



The municipality is responsible for over 4,000 kilometres of roads, 100 bridges and 1,200 sidewalks/multi-use paths. The Province of Nova Scotia is responsible for maintaining most rural roads and highways.

Disaster financial assistance program

Residents may submit a claim through the Province of Nova Scotia’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program, which provides support for those who suffered uninsurable damage or loss from storm flooding, including waste removal.

The municipality also intends to submit a claim through this program for damage to its infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Solid Waste

Homeowners are responsible for properly disposing of flood-related debris.

To support these efforts, the municipality has the following resources in place:

Since July 26, garbage set out limits have been temporarily increased from six to eight bags of garbage. This temporary increase expires on Friday, September 1.

Each bag of garbage may be substituted for one bundle of flood related debris.

Normal collection requirements still apply, including bundle weight (up to 75 pounds) and size (less than four feet) limits, and the collection of one bulky item (e.g. couch), one privacy bag (with the remainder being clear bags) per garbage collection cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Excess construction, demolition and renovation debris (e.g. wood, drywall, carpet, etc.) can be taken to Halifax C&D Recycling.

Residents looking to self-haul garbage exceeding curbside limits may take their waste to the Otter Lake Waste Facility.

Receipts for disposal fees are provided and are claimable under insurance or the Province of Nova Scotia’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program.

For more information, visit halifax.ca/flood.