N.S. Power penalized more than $1 million in UARB decision

HALIFAX: The province’s power utility has been penalized more than a $1 million for not meeting performance standards.

In a decision released Aug. 16 by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, they found that Nova Scotia Power failed to meet performance standards in 2019, 2021, and it’s latest performance.

The fines total as follows: 2019- $250,00; 2021- $375,000; and latest performance – $750,000.

The NS UARB said the following in its decision:

“Following the Board’s review of NS Power’s 2019 Performance Standards Report, an administrative penalty of $250,000 was assessed.

“After considering NS Power’s 2021 Performance Standards Report, the Board determined it appropriate to levy an administrative penalty of $375,000 in order to promote future compliance.”

“However, failure to meet the established performance standard targets continues to occur.

Considering NS Power’s latest latest performance results the points raised above, the Board has determined that a further administrative penalty in the amount of $750,000 is warranted.”

