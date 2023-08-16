UPDATED: Man wanted on warrant for Nine Mile River assault arrested

NINE MILE RIVER: A 47-year-old North Preston man who was being sought by East Hants RCMP in connection to an incident that occurred on Aug. 7 in Nine Mile River is in custody.

A few hours after issuing a release that police were looking the man, Burt “Dangulo” Thompson, a release was issued saying RCMP had nabbed him.

Thompson was wanted for Assault with Choking and Theft of a Motor Vehicle from the incident.

After his arrest on Aug. 16 afternoon, Thompson was held in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their shares and re-tweet on social media.

File #: 2023-1158521, 23-78834