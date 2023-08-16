WomenFolkIII entertains crowd with soothing sounds in Waverley

WAVERLEY: A celebration of women musicians had soothing sounds echoing out over a damp Village Green in Waverley on Sunday night Aug. 13.
WomenFolk III, hosted by well-known singer Leona Burkey and featuring ECMA nominee Carmen Townsend and Laura Merrimen entertained the small, but brave crowd that came out despite the damp and drizzle like weather on this night.
The show had been scheduled to be the kick off to the Waverley Village Green concert series, however rain had postponed that date.
Burkey performed first, followed by the great sounds of Merrimen before Townsend, a four time Music Nova Scotia award winner, capped off the two-hour or so show for the crowd of young and old on the Village Green.
She was thrilled to be able to host and celebrate two of her favourite women folk in Merrimen and Townsend, who made the trek from Christmas Island for the performance.
Here are some photos we captured while we were there:
On Aug. 16, The Town Heroes will close out the Summer Concert Series with Logan MacKay going on as the opener then The Town Heroes will hit the stage.
It runs from 6 p.m.and goes until 8 p.m.
