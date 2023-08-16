WomenFolkIII entertains crowd with soothing sounds in Waverley

WAVERLEY: A celebration of women musicians had soothing sounds echoing out over a damp Village Green in Waverley on Sunday night Aug. 13.

WomenFolk III, hosted by well-known singer Leona Burkey and featuring ECMA nominee Carmen Townsend and Laura Merrimen entertained the small, but brave crowd that came out despite the damp and drizzle like weather on this night.

The show had been scheduled to be the kick off to the Waverley Village Green concert series, however rain had postponed that date.

Laura Merrimen provided soothing sounds for the crowd. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Burkey performed first, followed by the great sounds of Merrimen before Townsend, a four time Music Nova Scotia award winner, capped off the two-hour or so show for the crowd of young and old on the Village Green.

She was thrilled to be able to host and celebrate two of her favourite women folk in Merrimen and Townsend, who made the trek from Christmas Island for the performance.

Here are some photos we captured while we were there:

Leona Burkey hosted the WomenFolkIII concert at the Village Green in Waverley. (Healey photo)

Hoppy Wheels Mobile Tap Van was there doing a BBQ and serving locally crafted Non-Alcoholic drinks. (Healey photo)

Songstress Carmen Townsend belts out a tune at the Village Green. (Indigo Clarke Media Gail photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Aug. 16, The Town Heroes will close out the Summer Concert Series with Logan MacKay going on as the opener then The Town Heroes will hit the stage.

It runs from 6 p.m.and goes until 8 p.m.

Laura Merrimen does two instruments at once in this song. (Healey photo)

The crowd started out small due to the weather but built up throughout the night. (Healey photo)

The crowd enjoyed the tunes on this night. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A mom kneels beside her child as they watch Laura Merrimen on stage. (Healey photo)

Laura Merrimen gets into a song she’s singing for the crowd. (Healey photo)