Dirt bikes driven on roadway seized by RCMP after complaints

Pat Healey
East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: Six youths and parents were issued off-highway vehicle tickets by police on Aug. 12.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said police received numerous complaints of a group of teenagers driving dirt bikes on East Uniacke Road.

“Officers made a patrol and issued numerous Off Highway Vehicle tickets,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said tickets went to six youths and their parents.

He said all the bikes were towed at the parent’s expense.

Const. Burns said East Hants RCMP will be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for any and all off road vehicles on public roadways.

“Not only is driving off road vehicles on public roads illegal, but extremely dangerous and concerning,” he said.

