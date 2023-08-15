Youth Leadership holding Rad Fest Aug. 17 at Snow Centre

FALL RIVER: The Youth leadership group at the Snow Centre in Fall River is inviting the community to an event this Thursday night.

The participants in the Halifax Rec Youth Leadership program at the Snow Centre in Fall River will be holding the family friendly event on Aug. 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to join the participants for an evening of live music, face painting, games, and treats for the whole family.

The event is still looking for musicians to perform.

Anyone interested is asked to contact Kael Hueston at kael.hueston@halifax.ca or call 902-860-4570.