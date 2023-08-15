FRABA hosting food truck rally

FALL RIVER: If you’re looking for a place to grab supper on Wednesday night Aug. 16, come on down to the Food Truck Rally at the LWF Hall.

The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) have confirmed five food trucks will be at the LWF Hall, located at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River. The rally will run from 4-8 p.m.

Among the five food trucks confirmed include: Mr. Smooth; Miller’s Gourmet to Go; Abhi’s Curry n More; Smokinstien; and Roll on 2 Chimney Cakes.

Facepainting will be on site. (Submitted photo)

The golf simulator. (Submitted photo)

FRABA said they will also have Cube’n Links set up in one of the bays attached to the LWF Hall with a golf simulator.

There will be face painting for the kids provided by Nikki Gill from Super Fantastic, and some free games for the kids to play while the parents are in line.

There will also be 50/50 tickets sold, and the LWF Hall will be open for cold drinks.