HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change has issued four new approvals for pesticide spraying, covering 1,415 hectares.

The approvals are for aerial and ground spraying of glyphosate-based products on land for forestry purposes.

The approval holders are ARF Enterprises Inc. and J. D. Irving Ltd. The proposed timeframe for spraying is Monday, August 14, to Friday, September 30.

The approvals expire December 31, 2023.

Two multi-year corridor spraying approvals were reissued to Davey Tree Expert Co. of Canada and Asplundh Canada, which allow for spraying in Nova Scotia Power’s utility corridor and CN’s rail line.

All approvals are posted online at: https://novascotia.ca/nse/pesticide-spray/docs/pesticide-2023.pdf

Health Canada’s Pesticide Management Regulatory Agency determines whether a product is safe for use.

Nova Scotia only approves pesticide spraying using chemicals that have been approved by the federal agency.



Quick Facts:

— approvals include specific terms and conditions that must be met, such as only spraying during a particular range of wind speeds, maintaining separation distances from water and notifying the public about spraying times

— spraying is done for forestry management and for public safety along transportation routes

— all 10 provinces allow spraying of Health Canada-approved products

— there is no aerial or ground spraying taking place on Crown land in 2023